Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Man killed in scuffle while boarding train at Delhi's Shahdara station

Sat, 20 June 2026
Share:
15:21
Representative image
Representative image
A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by fellow passengers while attempting to board the Yoga Express at Shahdara railway station in east Delhi on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place on platform number 3, where a quarrel broke out among passengers amid a rush to board the train, they said.

According to police, information regarding the scuffle was received at the Old Delhi railway station police station following which an investigating officer rushed to the spot.

The victim was identified as Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. Preliminary investigation revealed that Dhama was assaulted with punches and kicks by co-passengers during the altercation, police said.

He was immediately taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, officials said.

A medico-legal case has been registered, and proceedings have been initiated under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS, a senior police officer said.

Police said efforts were underway to identify and trace the persons involved in the assault, adding that CCTV footage from the railway station is being examined and eyewitnesses are being questioned as part of the investigation.

Further details are awaited, police added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BEST strike: Only 4 buses operated this morning in Mumbai
LIVE! BEST strike: Only 4 buses operated this morning in Mumbai

Nimbalkar murder: 8, including Maha dy CM's brother, acquitted
Nimbalkar murder: 8, including Maha dy CM's brother, acquitted

A special CBI court in Mumbai acquitted former Maharashtra home minister Padamsinh Patil and seven others in the 2006 murder case of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver, citing the prosecution's failure to prove the...

'Rahul losing support in Cong': BJP cites Tharoor's remarks
'Rahul losing support in Cong': BJP cites Tharoor's remarks

The BJP has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, citing Shashi Tharoor's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed Gandhi is losing support within his own party and among allies, questioning...

Delhi murder: Doc stabbed domestic help with cricket bat, gupti
Delhi murder: Doc stabbed domestic help with cricket bat, gupti

A dermatologist in Delhi's Mount Kailash area allegedly murdered his long-term househelp using a cricket bat and a dagger. Police are investigating the role of the accused's psychiatric disorders and a perceived emotional neglect as...

TMC leader Jahangir Khan's wife held over police stn attack
TMC leader Jahangir Khan's wife held over police stn attack

Regina Bibi, wife of TMC leader Jahangir Khan, has been arrested for allegedly masterminding a violent attempt to free him from police custody and leading an attack on the Falta police station earlier this month.