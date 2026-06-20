Man killed in scuffle while boarding train at Delhi's Shahdara station

15:21

Representative image

A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by fellow passengers while attempting to board the Yoga Express at Shahdara railway station in east Delhi on Saturday, police said.



The incident took place on platform number 3, where a quarrel broke out among passengers amid a rush to board the train, they said.



According to police, information regarding the scuffle was received at the Old Delhi railway station police station following which an investigating officer rushed to the spot.



The victim was identified as Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. Preliminary investigation revealed that Dhama was assaulted with punches and kicks by co-passengers during the altercation, police said.



He was immediately taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, officials said.



A medico-legal case has been registered, and proceedings have been initiated under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS, a senior police officer said.



Police said efforts were underway to identify and trace the persons involved in the assault, adding that CCTV footage from the railway station is being examined and eyewitnesses are being questioned as part of the investigation.



Further details are awaited, police added. -- PTI