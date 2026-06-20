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Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz over Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Sat, 20 June 2026
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Iran on Saturday closed the Strait of Hormuz, citing Israeli attacks in Lebanon 

Iran's top joint military command, ​Khatam al-Anbiya Central ‌Headquarters, said the crucial waterway would be closed to vessel traffic, citing alleged violations of a ceasefire agreement by the US and Israel, according to Tasnim news news agency.

"In light of the United States' clear breach of its commitments regarding the first article of the memorandum of understanding on ending the war, and in response to the continuous and relentless violations of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon, which have resulted in the brutal killing and displacement of hundreds of thousands of innocent people in that territory, as well as considering the failure of the occupying Zionist forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon, it is announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to vessel traffic,” Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters said in a statement.

The development comes after Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon killed at least 16 people, including two children, on Saturday.

Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a ceasefire agreement on Friday.

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