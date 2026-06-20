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India's forex reserves decline $9.98 billion

Sat, 20 June 2026
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India's forex reserves dropped $9.985 billion to $671.625 billion during the week ended June 12 due to sharp drop in gold reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped $711 million to $681.610 billion.

For the week ended June 12, foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- increased $846 million to $544.290 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

However, the value of gold reserves decreased $10.754 billion to $103.821 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down $66 million to $18.699 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF were down $11 million to $4.815 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.  -- PTI

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