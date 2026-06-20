Goa govt bans unauthorised mosquito fogging

08:37

The Goa government has prohibited mosquito fogging by individuals, private agencies and resident associations without prior approval from the competent health authority, warning that unauthorised operations pose serious health and environmental risks.





In a circular issued on June 19, the Health Department said it had come to its notice that mosquito fogging was being carried out at various locations by individuals, private agencies, resident associations and other organisations without its approval or that of local bodies concerned.





The department said such unauthorised fogging was a matter of 'serious concern' as indiscriminate use of insecticides could pose health hazards to people, particularly children, elderly persons, pregnant women and individuals with respiratory illnesses.





The circular warned that improper fogging could cause environmental contamination, adversely affect beneficial insects and biodiversity, and lead to insecticide resistance in mosquito populations, thereby reducing the effectiveness of vector control programmes. -- PTI