Ensure there are no 'glitches' this time: Rahul ahead of NEET retest

19:06

Ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the government to ensure there are no "glitches" and "irregularities" this time, saying the students have been "through enough stress and cannot afford to go through it again".



Gandhi posted a video on X in which he wished everyone taking the re-NEET exam on Sunday.



"I hope you have a wonderful, excellent exam and you all do really, really well. Remember, we are with you, we want to look after you, protect you and make sure that you have a brilliant future. Love all of you," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.



"To the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and to the government, I would like to say, please, please, please, ensure that there are no glitches this time. The students have been through enough stress and they and they really cannot afford to go through it again," Gandhi said.



In his post accompanying the video, Gandhi extended best wishes to all the students appearing for the re-NEET exam.



"Take the exam with full confidence. Come what may, I am always with you and will continue to protect you. It is expected that the government will ensure the NEET exam is conducted without any irregularities this time," he said.



Students have already endured a great deal of stress'Â"no student's hopes should be shattered now, Gandhi said.



A nationwide mock drill was underway across the country on Saturday ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination as part of the efforts to ensure smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the medical entrance test, officials said.



Security has also been tightened at the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in the national capital.



More than 22.79 lakh medical aspirants will appear for the re-examination on Sunday, nearly seven weeks after the original test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak that triggered nationwide outrage, political sparring and legal challenges.



The re-examination will be held from 2 to 5.15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to write the examination till 6.20 pm.



Candidates have been asked to report to their examination centres between 11 am and 1.30 pm.



"Entry gates will close sharp at 1.30 pm, and no candidate will be permitted entry thereafter under any circumstance," the agency said.



The NTA said it is fully prepared for the re-examination with district administrations, police forces and escort teams tasked with securely transporting confidential materials. PTI