Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Conspiracy being hatched to kill me, my father: Tej Pratap

Sat, 20 June 2026
Share:
16:13
image
Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav has lodged a police complaint against former aide Akash Yadav and the latter's family members, accusing them of hatching a conspiracy to kill him and his father, Lalu Prasad.

Yadav lodged the complaint with the Sachivalaya police station on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said, "Based on my complaint, an FIR has been lodged against Akash Yadav, his sister Anuskha Yadav, and six others. They are making efforts to tarnish my image. My father, Lalu Prasad ji is unwell... They are hatching a conspiracy to kill me and my father."

He requested Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to provide him with adequate security.

Those named in the complaint include Anuskha Yadav, with whom Tej Pratap had claimed to be in a relationship despite being married to another woman.

The development prompted his father to expel him from the RJD even as the former state minister later retracted and claimed that it was a confusion arising out of his "hacked" social media handle.

He further claimed that the alleged threat could be part of a broader political conspiracy.

"It is possible that he (Akash Yadav) wants to have me killed in collusion with the Opposition," he alleged.

Prior to Tej Pratap lodging the complaint against Akash Yadav, the latter lodged a complaint against the JJD chief with Patliputra police station in the state capital.

Akash Yadav alleged that Tej Pratap and his aide attempted to force their way into his house, seeking to meet his family members. The JJD chief, however, dismissed the allegations as "false and fabricated".

Akash Yadav said he received a call from a US number from a person who claimed to have links with a jailed gangster.

Police said they were examining the matter.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD by his father Lalu Prasad for six years on May 25 last year, a day after he reportedly confessed to being "in a relationship" with Anushka.

He, however, later deleted the social media post with a claim that his page was "hacked". Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BEST strike: Only 4 buses operated this morning in Mumbai
LIVE! BEST strike: Only 4 buses operated this morning in Mumbai

Nimbalkar murder: 8, including Maha dy CM's brother, acquitted
Nimbalkar murder: 8, including Maha dy CM's brother, acquitted

A special CBI court in Mumbai acquitted former Maharashtra home minister Padamsinh Patil and seven others in the 2006 murder case of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver, citing the prosecution's failure to prove the...

'Rahul losing support in Cong': BJP cites Tharoor's remarks
'Rahul losing support in Cong': BJP cites Tharoor's remarks

The BJP has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, citing Shashi Tharoor's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed Gandhi is losing support within his own party and among allies, questioning...

Delhi murder: Doc stabbed domestic help with cricket bat, gupti
Delhi murder: Doc stabbed domestic help with cricket bat, gupti

A dermatologist in Delhi's Mount Kailash area allegedly murdered his long-term househelp using a cricket bat and a dagger. Police are investigating the role of the accused's psychiatric disorders and a perceived emotional neglect as...

TMC leader Jahangir Khan's wife held over police stn attack
TMC leader Jahangir Khan's wife held over police stn attack

Regina Bibi, wife of TMC leader Jahangir Khan, has been arrested for allegedly masterminding a violent attempt to free him from police custody and leading an attack on the Falta police station earlier this month.