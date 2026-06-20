CDSCO prohibits clinical trials at HCG Cancer Hospital

08:59

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has suspended registration of the central ethics committee in one unit of the KKR-backed HCG Oncology Hospital -- one of the largest cancer chains in India -- over alleged irregularities in its clinical testing processes.



The CDSCO order, dated June 12, pertains to the KR Road (Bengaluru) unit of HCG. The apex drug regulatory body said that the facility's ethics committee failed to report serious adverse events (SAEs), casualties and conflict of interest during trials under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019.



This comes after the central and state drug regulatory bodies conducted two risk-based inspections at HCG-Bangalore Institute of Oncology in July 2025. It was to assess the compliance status of their ethics committee over concerns of conflicts of interest, patient safety violations and regulatory non-compliance.



The body said it found deficiencies in SAE causality assessments and participant safety oversight on part of HCG's ethics committee, following which the CDSCO issued a show-cause notice.



An ethics committee is a multidisciplinary body, whose primary mandate is to protect the rights, safety and well-being of human volunteers participating in bioavailability and bioequivalence (BA/BE) studies for drug testing.



The committee reviews study protocols, consent forms and investigator qualifications before and during a trial.



However, the CDSCO order alleged that HCG's ethics committee did not report at least three cases each of injury and death to the CDSCO within prescribed timelines.



It added that the ethics committee also did not provide details on four cases each of injuries and deaths caused during clinical testing in the unit to date.



The order, signed by Drug Controller General of India Rajeev Raghuvanshi, stated that HCG's ethics committee failed to submit signed minutes of meetings for the year 2022 and did not procure 'no conflict of interest' disclosures from members of the KR Road unit ethics committee.



The order effectively bars HCG-Bangalore from taking up new clinical trials for the next 24 months (two years). However, ongoing trials will continue to be monitored, with monthly safety reports submitted to the CDSCO zonal office in Bengaluru.



'Further, you are also directed to submit correction and action plans (CAPA) and casualty assessment reports along with compensation, if any, for the aforementioned non-reported SAEs to the central licensing authority,' the order stated.



While HCG declined to comment, the hospital chain stated in its regulatory filing to the exchanges that it is examining the suspension order and the available legal remedies.



'Based on current assessment, there is no significant impact on financial operations or other activities of the company. The suspension is addressed to and limited to the KR Unit Ethics Committee and does not extend to any other ethics committees or other operations (including hospital operation and patient care), or any other unit of the company,' HCG added.



HCG runs more than 2,600 beds across 25 facilities in India and Kenya, as of March 31, 2026. On Friday, HCG's shares ended the day's trade at Rs.609 apiece, down 1.06 per cent on an intraday basis.



-- Sanket Koul, Business Standard