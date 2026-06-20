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Both factions of Shiv Sena should come together: Shinde's leader

Sat, 20 June 2026
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Bachchu Kadu, a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, on Saturday made an appeal to both the Sena factions to reunite.

He was speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar a day after the Shinde-led Sena as well as the rival Shiv Sena-UBT headed by Uddhav Thackeray celebrated the party's 60th foundation day.

Kadu, a former state minister, joined the party led by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently and was elected to the legislative council.

The top leaders of the two factions should "take a few steps forward" for reuniting, he said, while clarifying that it was his personal opinion.

"I feel that everyone should think about how the Shiv Sena's strength will increase. Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde should drop some issues and work together," he said.

When asked whether this was possible at the moment, Kadu said, ''It may not happen (now) because everyone is firm in their place.''

"The Shiv Sena is important as it is an organization of the soil. Efforts should be made in the direction of coming together. This is my personal feeling....it might be the feeling of some party workers too. There is no alternative to 'Maharashtra dharma' in the state," he added.

Kadu also said that Dharashiv MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, who on Thursday defied a whip issued by the Shiv Sena-UBT and did not attend (along with five other 'rebel' MPs) a meeting of its parliamentary party in Delhi, appeared to have made up his mind to switch sides and cross over to the Shinde-led Sena. -- PTI

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