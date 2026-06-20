BEST strike: Only 4 buses operated this morning in Mumbai

16:22

The ongoing strike by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking evoked a near-total response so far on the second day on Saturday, with only four of 2,766 buses plying on roads in the morning hours, hugely inconveniencing commuters.



None of the 246 scheduled BEST-owned buses had left depots, while only four wet-lease buses were on the road against a scheduled turnout of 2,521 buses, according to data released by BEST at 10 AM.



The absence of BEST buses on roads forced common Mumbaikars, including students and office-goers, to opt for shared taxis or autorickshaws as relatively affordable modes of transport, while some relied on bike taxis.



A student of MD College in Parel said he normally travels by bus from Dongri every day, but due to the strike, he had to use a bike taxi, which was significantly more expensive than his usual commute.



A group of girl students said they walked from the Parel railway station as finding a cab during the morning rush was difficult.



Some office-goers said the situation was less chaotic than on Friday, as commuters were already aware of the strike and avoided waiting at bus stops.



Additionally, local trains and metro services were less crowded on Saturday, which cushioned the impact of the strike. Several office-goers opted to work from home.



"There was a long queue for cabs outside Dadar station, but thanks to the shared taxi service, returning to Dadar from KEM Hospital was not a problem," said Dharmesh Tiwari, a resident of Kalwa in Thane district.



The data also reflected poor attendance among operational staff, according to the BEST undertaking.



Among BEST's own employees, only 26 bus drivers reported for duty against a scheduled strength of 1,937, while nine conductors turned up against 2,646 scheduled personnel. Among starters, 38 employees reported for work against a scheduled deployment of 228, the data showed.



Attendance among bus inspectors was relatively better, with 119 of the 221 scheduled personnel reporting for duty.



Wet-lease operations were similarly affected, with only eight drivers reporting for duty against a scheduled strength of 3,063, while none of the 1,137 scheduled conductors marked attendance, according to BEST.



Despite appeals by the Maharashtra Transport Minister and invocation of the Essential Services Maintenance Act, employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport remained firm on strike. -- PTI