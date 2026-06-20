Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Banks told to report daily FCNR (B)

Sat, 20 June 2026
Share:
08:52
image
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday directed banks to submit daily details of Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR (B)] deposits, external commercial borrowings (ECBs), and overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) mobilised under the concessional swap facilities announced by the central bank.

All authorised dealer category-I banks have been asked to furnish the data by 6 pm every day, including a nil statement on days when no transactions take place, except on Saturdays and holidays.

The RBI said details ofFCNR (B) deposits, ECBs and OFCBs mobilised since June 8, when the swap facilities were announced, should be reported along with the first submission due on June 22. The information must be submitted separately in prescribed formats to designated RBI email addresses.

In a separate circular, the RBI said fresh Non-Resident (External) Rupee (NRE) term deposits of three years or more, including deposits renewed upon maturity, mobilised between June 19 and September 30, will be exempt from the maintenance of cash reserve ratio (CRR) and statutory liquidity ratio (SLR).

The exemption will apply to the original deposit amount for as long as the deposits remain on banks' books. However, transfers from Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts to NRE accounts will not qualify for the exemption.

On June 8, the RBI announced a US dollar-rupee forex swap facility for fresh FCNR (B) deposits with maturities of three to five years. The facility will be available to authorised dealer category-I banks for eligible FCNR (B) deposits mobilised in any freely convertible currency, with swaps undertaken in US dollars.

The RBI had also announced that fresh FCNR (B) deposits with a minimum tenor of three years and a maximum tenor of five years, including deposits renewed upon maturity and mobilised until September 30, would be exempt from CRR and SLR requirements.

While FCNR (B) deposits may be mobilised in any freely convertible currency, the swap facility with the RBI will be available only in US dollars.

-- Anupreksha Jain, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nagpur NEET aspirant gets exam centre in Abu Dhabi
LIVE! Nagpur NEET aspirant gets exam centre in Abu Dhabi

Jio Platforms files for $4 bn IPO, set to be India's largest
Jio Platforms files for $4 bn IPO, set to be India's largest

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries, has filed draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) aiming to raise approximately USD 4 billion (about Rs 37,700 crore), which is expected to be India's largest...

Trump calls Modi a 'very tough cookie', 'great leader'
Trump calls Modi a 'very tough cookie', 'great leader'

Former US President Donald Trump lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'great leader' and 'tough guy' who has been in power for over 12 years, placing him alongside China's President Xi Jinping as leaders he admires for their power...

Trump officials, Iran FM on way to Switzerland for talks
Trump officials, Iran FM on way to Switzerland for talks

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are reportedly heading to Switzerland for a new round of US-Iran negotiations, following a recently announced memorandum of understanding to end hostilities in...

Is All Well With US-Iran MoU?
Is All Well With US-Iran MoU?

Much will depend on how the protagonists use the current interlude to work proactively for the beginning of a durable settlement or, on the contrary, prepare for a new round of escalation, points out Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.