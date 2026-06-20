Akhilesh may step down as SP chief, party heading for split: UP minister

20:22

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief and Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday intensified his attack on the Samajwadi Party, claiming that party president Akhilesh Yadav may step aside and Shivpal Singh Yadav would take over the party reins.



Addressing reporters in Ballia district's Bairia area, he also reiterated that the SP was headed for a split, like Shiv Sena and the Trinamool Congress.



A section of SP leaders was in touch with the BJP, he said, adding that the process would begin from Ballia, which he described as a "land of rebels".



Without offering evidence, he claimed that SP MP Rajeev Rai had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and alleged that he would lead a rebellion within the SP at Shah's behest.



Rajbhar further claimed that some SP MPs were preparing to align themselves with the ruling side as they saw little political future within the opposition party.



Taking a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav's relations with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, Rajbhar alleged that the SP chief did not wish to see Shivpal "even with a sideways glance" and recalled earlier remarks made by Akhilesh in the assembly questioning Shivpal's role in the party.



"In the coming days, Akhilesh Yadav will have to step aside to save the party, and Shivpal Singh Yadav will lead it," Rajbhar said.



The remarks come amid an escalating war of words between Rajbhar and SP leaders over his repeated claims of an impending split in the opposition party. Earlier this week, Rajbhar urged Akhilesh to launch a campaign to "save his MPs", while the SP chief dismissed him as a "rumour-mongering minister". SP MP Rajeev Rai accused the SBSP chief of making provocative statements merely to remain politically relevant.



Meanwhile, Rajbhar also sought to counter speculation about dissent within his own party. He claimed that five of the SBSP's six MLAs remained with him and alleged that only one legislator was openly moving around with SP flags.



The assertion comes days after his son Arun Rajbhar had indicated that three SBSP MLAs were seen moving with SP flags, triggering questions about unity within the party.



On the Ram temple issue, Rajbhar criticised SP leaders for raising questions about alleged financial irregularities in the temple trust, saying those who had opposed the Ram temple movement had no moral authority to comment on the matter.



He also challenged both Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav to contest against him from the Zahoorabad Assembly constituency in Ghazipur district, from where he is currently an MLA.



The polls to the 403-member state assembly are due in 2027. -- PTI