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35K people to participate in Kolkata on International Day of Yoga

Sat, 20 June 2026
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Around 35,000 people are expected to gather in Kolkata on June 21 for one of the country's largest celebrations of the International Day of Yoga (IDY), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to lead the national event, officials said on Saturday.

They said an estimated 10 lakh people will participate in synchronised yoga sessions at various locations across Kolkata. Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, said, "This is the first time West Bengal is hosting the flagship International Day of Yoga event on such a large scale. Participation is expected from yoga institutions, students, women, senior citizens and citizens from all walks of life."

Highlighting the overwhelming public response, he said, "A key feature of this year's celebrations is the extensive registration of organisations through the Yoga Sangam Portal, the flagship community participation platform of IDY 2026.

"The portal enables institutions, organisations and communities to register and conduct synchronised yoga sessions based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). Nearly seven lakh registrations have already been recorded, with the number expected to reach ten lakh by the end of the day," he said.

Major attractions will include a large Yoga Carnival and a unique yoga demonstration on the Hooghly River, where around 500 boats are expected to perform yoga simultaneously, making it one of the most distinctive highlights of this year's celebrations.

Referring to the programme schedule, Kotecha said, "The event will begin with a nationwide session from 6:30 am, during which participants will listen to the Prime Minister's address, followed by a mass Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session led by the Prime Minister from 7:00 am to 7:45 am."

Officials encouraged citizens who cannot attend to participate from home and join the nationwide movement for health and wellness.

Since its adoption by the United Nations in 2014 following India's proposal, the International Day of Yoga has evolved into one of the world's largest public wellness initiatives. -- PTI

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