3 dead, many injured as temple slab collapses in Maharashtra

18:39

At least three persons died and several others were injured after a slab of a Hanuman temple collapsed at Yashwadi village in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Saturday afternoon, police said.



The village is located on the Manwat road, about 190 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.



"The slab of the temple's 'sabha-mandap' (outer hall) collapsed around 3.30 pm. The police and district administration have sent their teams, and a rescue operation is underway," said a police official.



While three persons were confirmed dead, around 25 people have been rescued so far, he said.



It being a Saturday, a day associated with Lord Hanuman, the temple saw a rush of devotees, another official said. -- PTI