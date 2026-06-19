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Why is Amitabh having 'sleepless nights'?

Fri, 19 June 2026
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Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a note on his blog and said he has been having sleepless nights due to work-related thoughts.

The 83-year-old actor is active on social media and often shares his thoughts on his personal blog with fans and followers. In his Thursday post, the actor said he was shooting, and after completing it, he felt he could do better, so he gave it another try.

Bachchan said he doesn't know if he did better or not, and couldn't sleep because of the thoughts. "Just a few moments from work. After completing it, I felt it could have been done better. I received permission, so I did it again. Now I don't know whether it turned out better or not," he wrote.

"Only those who watch it will be able to tell. I have not been able to sleep because of these thoughts, and before I knew it, it was morning. Congratulations and love to the EF," he added.

Last week, the actor shared about his busy schedule as he shot several films. "Work is work .. work is work .. work is work .. !!! 12 short films shot today .. 2 still shoots done .. and now working on you," it read.

Bachchan will next feature in the sequel to "Kalki 2898 AD", where he will reprise the role of Ashwatthama. He will also feature in "Ramayana: Part 1" alongside Ranbir Kapoor and "Section 84". PTI

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