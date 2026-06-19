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'Uddhav will return to power'

Fri, 19 June 2026
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On the occasion of the 60th Shiv Sena foundation day, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's maternal uncle Chandrakant Vaidya on Thursday extended greetings to him and expressed confidence that he will "return to power" and make a strong political comeback.

Speaking to ANI, Vaidya wished Uddhav Thackeray on the foundation day and said he remains optimistic about his political future.

"I want to wish Uddhav well for the day, and I believe that they will see great progress in the coming days, and one day, he will return to power. People have faith in him, so he will continue to grow," he said.

Amid ongoing speculation over a possible split in Shiv Sena (UBT) following reports that several party MPs skipped a parliamentary board meeting, Vaidya acknowledged concerns within the organisation.

"Looking at what's happening right now, it seems as if their hearts are becoming different from their own, and our own people are leaving us... It's a bit painful for everyone... I don't know if I'm qualified to give advice. It's my habit to give advice if someone asks..." he added.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Posters and banners put up by both the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by Uddhav Thackeray, dominated key locations in Mumbai, including Bandra, Kalanagar and the Matoshree area, reflecting the continuing political rivalry between the two factions that emerged following the split in 2022.

The celebrations assume added significance this year against the backdrop of growing political chatter around "Operation Tiger", a term being used to describe the speculation that several Members of Parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT) are in touch with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and may join the ruling alliance.

The buzz gained momentum after Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi claimed that six MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) have expressed confidence in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and have already aligned with his faction. However, there has been no official confirmation from the MPs concerned regarding the claims.

The political divide within the Shiv Sena dates back to 2022 when Eknath Shinde, along with a large number of MLAs, rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, leading to a split in the party. 

The subsequent political and legal battles resulted in the Election Commission recognising the Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena and allotting it the party's traditional 'bow and arrow' symbol, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction came to be known as Shiv Sena (UBT).  -- ANI

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