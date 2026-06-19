Uddhav says ready to quit as party chief if....: Uddhav amid revolt

22:40

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray/File image

Amid a rebellion by six Lok Sabha MPs of his party, an emotional Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he had not lost his resolve to fight despite challenges and attacks, but was ready to quit his post if the party didn't have faith in him.



In his first comments on the impending split in his party for the second time in four years, Thackeray said he has been leading the outfit for over a decade and given the persistent attacks on him, he was ready to quit the top Shiv Sena-UBT post.



The former Maharashtra CM was addressing a gathering organised to mark the 60th foundation day of the Shiv Sena in Mumbai. None of the rebel Lok Sabha MPs were present at the event.



"I would be happy if someone from the party ranks becomes the next Shiv Sena president, but I will not let it pass on in the hands of thieves," an emotional Thackeray told his supporters.



He insisted he wasn't hungry for leadership position and was ready to relinquish the top post, but added the party shouldn't go into the hands of "traitors". -- PTI