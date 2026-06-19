Three held for circulating AI-generated content of actress Rukmini Vasanth

21:39

Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth/File image

Three men were arrested for allegedly circulating AI-generated objectionable images and videos of Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth on social media with the intention of portraying her in a derogatory manner, police said on Friday.



The accused were identified as Ravikumar (24), a resident of Chilakamukhi village in Bagalkot district; Chandrakanth (33), who hails from Shivamogga district but resides in Bengaluru; and Ranjith (25), a resident of Bengaluru, they said.



A probe was initiated on a complaint filed by the actress, last month, following which a case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.



According to police, the investigation found that objectionable images and videos created using AI technology had been circulated on social media with the intention of portraying the complainant in a derogatory manner.



In her complaint, she claimed that such acts caused harm to her reputation and personal privacy, subjected her to mental harassment, and misrepresented her before the public. PTI