They have money for MPs, MLAs; not for students: CJP founder

19:10

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday slammed the politicians in Maharashtra over the rebellion in the Shiv Sena-UBT, saying they have money to procure lawmakers but not for students.



Dipke was speaking to reporters at his village, Santuk Pimpri in Hingoli district of Maharashtra.



To a question about the rebellion by six Shiv Sena-UBT MPs, he said, ''These people should be ashamed. A girl, NEET student, committed suicide, and she lived merely 500 meters away from the residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. They (her family) got no phone call or any kind of help. Her father is paralysed, and cannot run his household now.



"They (politicians) don't have money to give to the families of the students, and are using money to procure MLAs and MPs," Dipke added.



Elected representatives have turned education into a business, he said.



''We elect people to run the government and (government) schools. But instead of running the government schools, they start their own schools. It has become a business for them," he said.



Dipke, who returned from the United States earlier this month following the sudden emergence of the CJP against the background of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak, said he was visiting his native place after one and a half years.



"I am happy to meet my childhood friends...so many people were waiting for me. I am leaving for Delhi tomorrow," he said. -- PTI