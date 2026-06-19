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Teen dies by suicide at home in Lucknow

Fri, 19 June 2026
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08:40
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A 17-year-old girl died by suicide in the Vastukhand area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the Vibhutikhand police station received information about a teenage girl who had taken her own life by hanging herself. A probe was subsequently launched, the police said in a statement.

The deceased has been identified as Sakshi Yadav, a resident of the Vastukhand area. She was found hanging from the railing grill of her residence, using a bedsheet as a noose, police added.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police are interrogating the family members of the deceased, and all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated. PTI

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