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Switzerland confirms fears... US-Iran talks postponed

Fri, 19 June 2026
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The Swiss Foreign Ministry on Thursday (local time) confirmed that the planned talks between the United States and Iran have been postponed.

Responding to an email from ANI, Switzerland's Foreign Ministry said it remains ready to facilitate the talks.

"The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed. Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing. No further information can be provided at present," it said.

Meanwhile, i24 News reported that the Israel Defence Forces struck Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure in Lebanon after rockets and explosive drones were launched at IDF forces.

Earlier, a White House spokesperson on Thursday (local time) said that US Vice President JD Vance will not depart for Switzerland for further talks as the plans for the talks have not been finalised.

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