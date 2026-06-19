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Societe Generale, Prudential, buy 3% stake in...

Fri, 19 June 2026
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Global financial institutions, including Societe Generale, Prudential Hong Kong and Ghisallo Capital Management, have acquired a combined 3 per cent stake in Anthem Biosciences from one of the company's promoters, Aruna Ganesh, for Rs 1,275 crore through open market transactions.

After the transaction, shares of Anthem Biosciences were trading flat at Rs 798.25 apiece on the NSE.

The transaction also drew participation from several domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and an investment firm, according to block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

These investors bought a total of 1,71,14,604 shares on Thursday, representing a 3.05 per cent stake in Anthem Biosciences, at an average price of Rs 744.80 apiece.

The aggregate transaction value stood at Rs 1,274.69 crore. -- ANI

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