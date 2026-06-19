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Shiv Sena denies reports of 6 UBT MPs joining party today

Fri, 19 June 2026
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08:38
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The Shiv Sena has dismissed the reports suggesting that six Uddhav Thackeray faction MPs scheduled to join the party during the foundation day event at NESCO on Friday, sources said.

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said that no such induction into the party will take place on Friday.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership also vehemently dismissed these claims.

The development comes at a time when six of the Sena UBT Lok Sabha MPs skipped the parliamentary meeting in New Delhi earlier in the day. Only Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, and Rajabhau Waje were present at today's meeting called by Desai. The remaining Lok Sabha MPs, Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure, remained absent.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut announced that show-cause notices have been issued to the six absentees, initiating the formal process for their disqualification from the Lower House. -- ANI

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