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Sena-UBT corporator disqualified in Mumbai after caste certificate invalidated

Fri, 19 June 2026
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Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation office/ANI Photo
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation office/ANI Photo
A Shiv Sena-UBT corporator has been disqualified in Mumbai after a scrutiny committee invalidated his caste certificate.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde announced in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) general body meeting on Thursday that corporator Deepak Sawant's seat from Ward No. 111 in Kanjurmarg had fallen vacant.

She said the civic administration has received a copy of the order issued by the caste scrutiny committee invalidating Sawant's caste certificate.

With Sawant's disqualification, the strength of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) in the civic body has come down from 65 to 64.

Sawant was elected from Ward No. 111, a seat reserved for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. His membership was terminated after the District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee in Ratnagiri invalidated his caste certificate, said officials.

Meanwhile, AIMIM corporator Shameer Ramzan Patel, elected from Ward No. 137 in Govandi area, faced a similar situation after the scrutiny committee in Ahilyanagar district invalidated his caste certificate. He had also contested the civic polls from the seat reserved for the OBC category. -- PTI

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