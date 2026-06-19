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Security tightened in Delhi ahead of second CJP protest

Fri, 19 June 2026
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Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, during protest, in New Delhi on June 6, 2026/Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, during protest, in New Delhi on June 6, 2026/Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Tight security has been made across the national capital ahead of the second protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, with the police mounting extensive surveillance and crowd-monitoring measures, officials said on Friday.

The party has been granted permission for its Saturday protest, the police said.

The protest, led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, is expected to draw supporters from across the city and neighbouring states.

Officials said CCTV cameras have been mounted at and around the protest site to monitor the gathering in real time. Around 270 body-worn cameras will be used by police personnel on duty to maintain transparency and document proceedings.

Videographers from the Delhi Police have been deployed to record the protest and any developments on the ground, they said.

Multiple layers of barricades have been put up around Jantar Mantar and adjoining roads; vehicles are being stopped for a check at key entry and exit points in the city.

The entire top brass of the Delhi Police has been assigned field duties to supervise the security arrangements.

Police sources said reserve forces have been kept on standby to deal with any contingency. -- PTI

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