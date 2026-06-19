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Search for missing Aligarh girl continues; row erupts over MP's audio clip

Fri, 19 June 2026
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A search is on for a 16-year-old girl who went missing from a village in Aligarh district earlier this month, with a special team formed to investigate the case, police said on Friday.

The girl, a resident of a village under Iglas Police Station limits, allegedly went missing on June 7. Her family lodged a police complaint on June 13, naming six persons and accusing them of abducting the minor.

The case took a political turn after an audio clip purportedly featuring a telephonic conversation between BJP MP Satish Gautam and the girl's grandfather went viral on social media on Thursday.

In the conversation, the MP is allegedly heard saying, "Why have you filed a named FIR?"

According to the recording, Gautam tells the victim's family that the girl would be returned but advises them not to get involved in local politics.

The complainant has alleged that he was initially misled by some people who gave him false hope regarding the girl's recovery, following which he decided to file a complaint, mentioning names which were included in the FIR. -- PTI

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