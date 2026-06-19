SC refuses urgent hearing on pleas related to NEET-UG 2026

14:37

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to accord urgent hearing on two separate pleas related to the NEET-UG 2026 re-test which is scheduled for June 21.



A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana said these petitions would be heard by a bench headed by Justice P S Narasimha in July when the apex court will resume normal functioning after the partial court working days.



"All NEET matters will go before Justice Narasimha's bench," the CJI said when one of the lawyers mentioned the matter for urgent listing.



On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.



The CBI is currently investigating the matter, and a re-test is scheduled for June 21.



Advocate Adeel Ahmed mentioned a separate petition filed by students and NEET-UG aspirants before the bench and sought urgent listing.



The top court said the plea would be heard by Justice Narasimha-led bench, which is already seized of petitions related to the exam. --PTI