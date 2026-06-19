Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 94.33 against US dollar

Fri, 19 June 2026
Share:
22:35
image
The rupee pared most of its initial gains and settled higher by 7 paise at 94.33 against the US dollar on Friday, as a firming dollar index and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said the rupee opened on a positive note, on optimism that trade negotiations between India and the US are set to gain momentum.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday said trade was a major subject of discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, with both leaders directing their negotiators to finalise the proposed trade pact at the earliest.

However, market sentiments weakened amid uncertainty over the US-Iran peace deal, traders said.

US Vice President JD Vance has put off his visit to Switzerland for talks with Iranian negotiators, with the White House citing logistical issues.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.30 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 94.20-94.52. Eventually, it settled at 94.33, up 7 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled 10 paise higher at 94.40 against the US dollar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Security tightened in Delhi ahead of second CJP protest
LIVE! Security tightened in Delhi ahead of second CJP protest

Jio Platforms files for $4 bn IPO, set to be India's largest
Jio Platforms files for $4 bn IPO, set to be India's largest

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries, has filed draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) aiming to raise approximately USD 4 billion (about Rs 37,700 crore), which is expected to be India's largest...

Mumbai grinds to a halt as BEST strike pulls buses off roads
Mumbai grinds to a halt as BEST strike pulls buses off roads

Employees of Mumbai's BEST undertaking have launched an indefinite strike, severely impacting public transport and electricity services. The strike, called by a joint action committee, demands budget merger with BMC, settlement of dues,...

Tender Scam Blows Lid Off Bihar Corruption
Tender Scam Blows Lid Off Bihar Corruption

'As the Bihar government's focus is on development and infrastructure projects worth thousands of crores, Rishu Sinha created a network to pay a decent commission to government officials for securing tenders.'

Delhi HC upholds blocking of Telegram ahead of NEET retest
Delhi HC upholds blocking of Telegram ahead of NEET retest

The Delhi High Court has upheld the Indian government's decision to temporarily restrict access to Telegram, citing the messaging app's capacity for 'automated dissemination' of large content, which could facilitate misinformation during...