Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Principal held for using 'Pakistani' song at school event

Fri, 19 June 2026
Share:
08:52
Representational image
Representational image
A case has been registered against the principal and two teachers over the alleged performance of a Pakistani song during a school programme in Maharashtra's Jalna district, even though they claimed that it was music from a Turkish TV serial.

The Partur police on Thursday registered a case against principal Wazhiyoddin Siddiqui and two others under BNS sections 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity between groups), 197 (spreading misinformation affecting national integration) and 353 (circulating false information likely to cause public alarm).

Earlier, some social media posts had alleged that students of Kids World English School at Partur danced to a Pakistani song during the annual gathering in March 2025, and a photograph of Pakistani extremist "Mumtaz Qadri" was displayed during the performance.

Local BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar demanded action against the school management, including the cancellation of the school's recognition.

The school administration strongly denied the allegations.

Principal Siddiqui said the music used during the programme was from the popular Turkish TV serial "Ertugrul Ghazi", and it was not a Pakistani song.

"The image shown during the performance was of an actor from "Ertugrul Ghazi". Some persons tampered with the visuals and circulated misleading content on social media," he told reporters.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the facts, police officials said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goa has just one month's drinking water supply
LIVE! Goa has just one month's drinking water supply

Iran-US deal in trouble? Vance cancels Switzerland trip
Iran-US deal in trouble? Vance cancels Switzerland trip

US Vice President JD Vance has postponed his visit to Switzerland for technical talks with Iranian negotiators, citing logistical issues. These negotiations are crucial for finalising the details of a recently signed peace deal between...

Cross-voting rocks BJP, Cong wins 5 of 7 K'taka MLC seats
Cross-voting rocks BJP, Cong wins 5 of 7 K'taka MLC seats

In the first electoral battle since the new government under Chief Minister D K Shivakumar took charge in Karnataka, the ruling Congress on Thursday won five of the seven Legislative Council seats that went to polls, while the opposition...

FIFA World Cup: Mexico edge South Korea in nervy finish
FIFA World Cup: Mexico edge South Korea in nervy finish

Mexico secured a narrow 1-0 victory over South Korea in a Group A football match in Guadalajara. Luis Romo scored the decisive goal following a goalkeeping error, and Mexico's defence, backed by goalkeeper Raúl Rangel's late saves,...

Historic Canada win overshadowed by Kone's horror injury
Historic Canada win overshadowed by Kone's horror injury

Canada secured its first-ever World Cup victory with a dominant 6-0 win, but the celebration was marred by a severe leg injury to midfielder Ismael Kone. Kone suffered a broken leg after a tackle from Qatar's Assim Madibo, an incident...