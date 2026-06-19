Payment For PM Kisan Scheme On Saturday

12:20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday (June 20) transfer Rs 18,880 crore to over 94.4 million farmer beneficiaries across the country under the 23rd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme. The transfer will take place during his visit to West Bengal's Tarakeswar in Hooghly district.



In West Bengal alone, more than 4.5 million farmers will receive instalments totalling approximately Rs 907 crore, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.



With this, the cumulative disbursement under the scheme in the state will cross Rs 15,055 crore while the national total since the scheme's launch in 2019 will surpass Rs 4.46 trillion, Chouhan said in a statement.

-- Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Business Standard