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Pak Deputy PM writes to UNSC on Indus Waters Treaty

Fri, 19 June 2026
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Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has urged the UN Security Council to take notice of India's alleged violations of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, was suspended after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 that killed 26 civilians.

The treaty has governed the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said that he delivered a letter from Dar to UNSC president Leonor Zalabata Torres to highlight Islamabad's concerns.

In a post on X, Asim said that the letter 'draws urgent attention of the UNSC' to two Indian infrastructure projects linked to the Chenab River.

"I also briefed the president of the UNSC on the overall situation in South Asia...," he said.

Dar wrote a similar letter to the UNSC president in April.  -- PTI

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