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Not a cent during 60-day deal window: Trump to Iran

Fri, 19 June 2026
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23:42
US President Donald Trump/Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
US President Donald Trump/Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Following the signing of a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran, US President Donald Trump reiterated the terms for a 60-day negotiation period, vowing that Tehran will receive "not ten cents" in financial relief.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump contended that the peace deal did not stem from US vulnerability, but rather from Iranian necessity as he maintained a hardline stance on financial relief.

"We didn't meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED! We'll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!," he wrote.

In another post, the President claimed that the conflict has "diminished" Iran to the point where it no longer possesses a functional Air Force, Navy, radar systems, or anti-aircraft equipment.

Trump's comments served as a direct rebuttal to criticism from the Democratic Party, whose members the President claimed argued that Iran is in a stronger position today than it was four months ago. Dismissing these claims, Trump characterised the opposition's perspective as uninformed. -- ANI

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