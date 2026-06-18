No induction of rebel Sena MPs into Shinde camp today

00:30

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Shinde

Contrary to speculation, the six dissident Shiv Sena-UBT MPs will not join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena formally on the occasion of the party's 60th foundation day on Friday, sources said.



Both the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and the rival faction led by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Shinde would be celebrating the foundation day of the undivided Shiv Sena on Friday.



It was expected that the six Sena-UBT MPs who skipped a meeting called by the party despite a 'whip' would join Shinde's Shiv Sena on this occasion.



But sources said that the induction would not take place on Friday, indicating that it has been deferred. -- PTI