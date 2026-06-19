Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

NIA arrests 10 accused in Manipur ethnic violence cases

Fri, 19 June 2026
Share:
21:54
image
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested 10 accused in six different cases of ethnic violence in Manipur.

In a coordinated operation with Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a joint multi-location search operation in the districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Chandel, and Pherzawl in the strife-torn north-eastern state led to the arrest of the accused.

Investigations in multiple cases revealed that the accused had played active roles in various incidents of violence during the period of ethnic unrest in Manipur, including attacks on security forces, looting of arms and ammunition, and bank robberies, a statement issued by the NIA said.

The operations, conducted on the basis of extensive intelligence, technical and field investigations by the NIA along with the state police and the central security agency, were focused on identifying and prosecuting individuals, across communities, involved in criminal and terrorist activities in the state, it said.

The NIA expects the arrests to reveal significant information about the planning, execution, and support networks involved in the cases of violence, the statement said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Security tightened in Delhi ahead of second CJP protest
LIVE! Security tightened in Delhi ahead of second CJP protest

Jio Platforms files for $4 bn IPO, set to be India's largest
Jio Platforms files for $4 bn IPO, set to be India's largest

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries, has filed draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) aiming to raise approximately USD 4 billion (about Rs 37,700 crore), which is expected to be India's largest...

Meloni blasts Trump for saying 'she begged for a photo'
Meloni blasts Trump for saying 'she begged for a photo'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has strongly rebuked former US President Donald Trump's claims that she 'begged' for a photo-op at the G7 summit, dismissing his remarks as 'utterly fabricated' and asserting, 'Italy and I never beg.'

Rebels fighting over who will be Union minister: Raut
Rebels fighting over who will be Union minister: Raut

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut has made explosive claims of a Rs 25 crore deal for dissident MPs who miss out on Union ministerial berths, highlighting growing rifts within Maharashtra's political landscape. Six Sena-UBT MPs are...

IndiGo Aircraft Hit By Lightning At Kolkata Airport
IndiGo Aircraft Hit By Lightning At Kolkata Airport

An IndiGo aircraft at Kolkata airport was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm, causing a temporary power outage. All 141 passengers and six crew members were safely deboarded and later departed on an alternate flight. Two ground...