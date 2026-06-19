NIA arrests 10 accused in Manipur ethnic violence cases

21:54

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested 10 accused in six different cases of ethnic violence in Manipur.



In a coordinated operation with Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a joint multi-location search operation in the districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Chandel, and Pherzawl in the strife-torn north-eastern state led to the arrest of the accused.



Investigations in multiple cases revealed that the accused had played active roles in various incidents of violence during the period of ethnic unrest in Manipur, including attacks on security forces, looting of arms and ammunition, and bank robberies, a statement issued by the NIA said.



The operations, conducted on the basis of extensive intelligence, technical and field investigations by the NIA along with the state police and the central security agency, were focused on identifying and prosecuting individuals, across communities, involved in criminal and terrorist activities in the state, it said.



The NIA expects the arrests to reveal significant information about the planning, execution, and support networks involved in the cases of violence, the statement said. -- PTI