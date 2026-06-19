Next 20 Years Will Mirror Geopolitical Turbulence: CEA

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V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday predicted that the global order is entering a highly volatile 20-year cycle. He also argued that artificial intelligence will increase the cognitive load on humans.



He was speaking about the AI revolution and the hidden resilience of the Indian economy in the latest episode of the Professor Mahesh Podcast, an initiative of IITM Global at IIT Madras.



'The next 20 years will mimic, to some extent, the period between 1925 and 1945,' he noted, warning of severe geopolitical flux. He emphasised that corporations must pivot from an era of pure efficiency to one focused on resilience and security, as nations increasingly weaponise supply chains and financial systems.



He underscored that the public heavily underestimates India's baseline strength. India stands as one of only two or three nations globally capable of simultaneously growing its own food in a self-sufficient manner, launching its own satellites, and manufacturing vital pharmaceuticals such as paracetamol and antibiotics.



-- Shine Jacob, Business Standard