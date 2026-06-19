Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Netflix announces 'India's Got Latent' Season 2

Fri, 19 June 2026
Share:
20:10
image
Streaming platform Netflix on Friday announced a new creative collaboration with comedian and content creator Samay Raina that includes the second season of his popular talent show 'India's Got Latent' and an all-new stand-up comedy special.

'India's Got Latent' season two will premiere on Saturday and will be simulcast on Netflix and YouTube in a first-of-its-kind release strategy.

New episodes will be released every two weeks, Netflix said in a statement.

The announcement comes after days of speculation online following cryptic social media posts by Netflix and Raina.

In a promo for season two, Raina said everything would remain 'same to same', with the only difference being that Netflix viewers would not see advertisements or a comment section.

The latest season arrives over a year after the show was embroiled in controversy following comments made during one of its episodes.

A remark by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in February 2025 sparked widespread backlash and resulted in multiple FIRs against the comedians and participants featured in that episode of 'India's Got Latent'.

According to the streamer, Raina's upcoming comedy special, currently in development, will be exclusive to Netflix and feature his trademark observational humour, storytelling and candid take on everyday life.

Further details about the special are expected to be announced later.

Raina has emerged as one of India's most popular comedy voices in recent years, building a large fan base through stand-up performances, digital content and live shows.

The comedian first gained prominence after winning the second season of the stand-up competition show 'Comicstaan' in 2019 and he has since expanded his presence across digital entertainment through comedy specials, podcasts, gaming streams and reality-format content.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Netflix announces 'India's Got Latent' Season 2
LIVE! Netflix announces 'India's Got Latent' Season 2

Rebels sulking over central job given Rs 25 cr more: Raut
Rebels sulking over central job given Rs 25 cr more: Raut

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut has alleged a Rs 25 crore settlement for dissident MPs who will not secure a Union ministerial berth, claiming internal clashes among rebels. He also criticised the Maharashtra government for providing...

Jio Platforms files for $4 bn IPO, set to be India's largest
Jio Platforms files for $4 bn IPO, set to be India's largest

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries, has filed draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) aiming to raise approximately USD 4 billion (about Rs 37,700 crore), which is expected to be India's largest...

India's Forex Reserves Decline by $9.98 Billion
India's Forex Reserves Decline by $9.98 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves saw a substantial decline of USD 9.985 billion, reaching USD 671.625 billion for the week ended June 12, primarily driven by a sharp decrease in gold reserves, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Reliance Succession 'Almost Complete' as Ambani Kids Lead Key Verticals
Reliance Succession 'Almost Complete' as Ambani Kids Lead Key Verticals

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani announced that the transfer of day-to-day management responsibilities at Reliance Industries to his children, Akash, Isha, and Anant, is "almost complete," marking the final stages of a significant succession...