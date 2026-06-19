N. Murali appointed Chairman of The Hindu Group

12:33





The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, chaired by Mr. Krishna Srinivasan, Senior Advocate, unanimously recommended appointment of Mr. Murali to lead the Board at this challenging time for the news media and for professional journalism.

N. Murali has been unanimously appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited (THGPPL) for a term of three years. He succeeds Dr. Nirmala Lakshman, who stepped down as Chairperson at the Board's meeting on Thursday, June 18, 2026, upon nearing the completion of her three-year term.