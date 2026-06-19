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MoD inks Rs 425-cr deal for 12 sets of marine gas turbine generators for Navy

Fri, 19 June 2026
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The Defence Ministry on Friday signed a Rs 425-crore contract with a leading firm for the acquisition of 12 sets of 1.25 MW marine gas turbine generators, with a minimum of 60 per cent indigenous content, for the Navy, officials said.

The generator serves as a backbone of modern naval combatants for power generation applications that support critical combat systems and advanced weapon and sensors, they said.

The project reinforces the government's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India by creating a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem, the ministry said.

"It would enhance maritime self-reliance in critical strategic technologies and bolster Indian Navy's operational readiness through indigenous production and end-to-end life-cycle support," it said in a statement.

The ministry has "signed a contract with Bharat Forge Limited, Pune, for the acquisition of 12 sets of 1.25 MW marine gas turbine generators, with a minimum 60 per cent indigenous content, for the Indian Navy at a total cost of around Rs 425 crore", according to the statement. -- PTI

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