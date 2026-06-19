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Mistry Gets Extension As HDFC Bank Interim Chair

Fri, 19 June 2026
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HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, has received the Reserve Bank of India's approval to extend Keki Mistry'S tenure as interim part-time chairman for another three months.

Mistry, who was appointed interim part-time chairman in March following Atanu Chakraborty's sudden exit, will continue in his post until September 18 or until the appointment of a regular part-time chairman, whichever is earlier, the bank stated in an exchange notification. Mistry's term was set to end on June 19.

The search for a candidate to serve a full term is underway, with reports suggesting that the bank is considering a former RBI deputy governor for the position of regular part-time chairman.

Sashidhar Jagdishan, the bank's chief executive officer and managing director, had publicly backed Mistry continuing in the role beyond the initial three-month period. However, it appears unlikely that Mistry would be willing to take on the role for a longer duration.

Separately, the bank informed exchanges that its board of directors approved convening the bank's 32nd annual general meeting on August 5.

The bank also said the dividend payment date had been fixed for August 6. HDFC Bank has declared a dividend of Rs 13 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31.

-- Subrata Panda, Business Standard

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