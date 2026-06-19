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Markets snap 5-day rally amid geopolitical uncertainty, selloff in IT stocks; Sensex down 600 pts

Fri, 19 June 2026
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Stock market benchmark indices ended lower on Friday, snapping a five-day rally, with the Sensex declining 607 points and the Nifty falling to the 24,013.10 level, dragged by heavy selling in IT firms after global tech giant Accenture trimmed its full-year revenue growth guidance.

Renewed geopolitical uncertainty over postponement of talks to finalise US-Iran peace deal in Switzerland also dampened investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 607.08 points, or 0.78 per cent, to settle at 76,802.90. During the day, it tanked 940.26 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 76,469.72.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 154.90 points, or 0.64 per cent, to end at 24,013.10.

The Sensex had jumped 3,577.43 points, or 4.84 per cent, in the last five trading sessions, and the Nifty climbed 1,006.4 points, or 4.34 per cent.

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