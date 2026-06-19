Man arrested for duping Meerut resident of Rs 1.41 cr in cyber fraud

23:25

The cyber crime police in Meerut have arrested a man for allegedly duping a resident of more than Rs 1.41 crore by threatening to implicate him in a money laundering case and send him to jail, officials said on Friday.



According to police, Kankerkhera resident Radha Krishna had lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station on April 5, alleging that unidentified fraudsters threatened him with legal action in a money laundering case and forced him to transfer a total of Rs 1.41 crore in multiple bank accounts on different dates.



A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, and an investigation was launched.



During the probe, police traced and arrested accused Shabbir Qureshi, a resident of Talpura Road, Orchha Gate area of Jhansi district, they said.



The police said further legal action is being taken against the accused and the role of other people allegedly involved in the fraud is being investigated. -- PTI