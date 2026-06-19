LNG carrier Disha arrives at Gujarat port after safe Hormuz transit

10:47

The Maltese-flagged liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Disha arrived at Dahej Port during the morning hours of Friday, safely anchoring at the Petronet LNG jetty, according to the Bharuch Port Authority.



The vessel's arrival marks a significant milestone as it successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz carrying a cargo of 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG amid the evolving situation in West Asia.



Earlier, the Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Opesh Kumar Sharma, on Thursday, said that the government is closely coordinating with multiple ministries and stakeholders to facilitate the safe return of Indian vessels and energy cargoes from the Persian Gulf region.



Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing yesterday, Sharma said no other Indian-flagged vessel exited the Persian Gulf after the Malta-flagged LNG carrier Disha crossed the Strait of Hormuz on June 15 and proceeded towards India. -- ANI