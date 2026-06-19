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Jio IPO approved for 27 crore shares@Rs 10 each

Fri, 19 June 2026
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Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday announced that Jio Platforms Limited has approved and released its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering (IPO), marking a major milestone in the digital services company's growth journey.

Addressing shareholders at the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said the Board of Jio Platforms had approved the DRHP earlier in the day and that it would be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday itself.

"With great delight, let me tell you that the Board of Jio Platforms has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus earlier today and it will be filed with SEBI today," Ambani said.

According to a regulatory filing by Reliance Industries, the proposed IPO will comprise a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares of face value Rs 10 each. The issue price will be determined through the book-building process and will be subject to receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals. -- ANI

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