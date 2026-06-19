IT stocks slump after Accenture trims full-year revenue guidance

17:48

IT stocks faced heavy drubbing on Friday, with Infosys declining nearly 7 per cent, after global tech giant Accenture trimmed its full-year revenue growth guidance.



Shares of Infosys tanked 6.69 per cent, LTM Ltd fell by 4.12 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services dropped 3.53 per cent, HCL Tech declined 2.74 per cent, Tech Mahindra edged lower by 2.47 per cent and Wipro dipped 1.20 per cent on the BSE.



Together these firms faced an erosion of Rs 77,597.46 crore from market valuation.



The BSE IT index tanked 3.57 per cent.



"The IT index experienced a sharp correction, driven by Accenture's softer outlook, which has heightened concerns over discretionary and digital spending," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.



Shares of Infosys dived 8.59 per cent in intraday trade, Tech Mahindra tumbled 7 per cent, TCS tanked 6.52 per cent, HCL Tech dropped 6 per cent, LTM Ltd slumped 5.95 per cent and Wipro fell by 4.29 per cent.