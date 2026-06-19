Iran-US MoU teeters, Vance cancels in-person signing

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US Vice President JD Vance has cancelled his planned trip to Switzerland for the formal in-person signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran due to unresolved logistical issues surrounding the next phase of negotiations, CNN reported, citing a White House spokesperson.



The White House said technical talks between Washington and Tehran had yet to be finalised.



"As the Vice President said at his press conference, the plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalized, and the U.S. delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity. But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable," CNN quoted the White House spokesperson as saying.



"As of now the Vice President is not departing tonight. We will let you know as soon as we have a concrete update about next step. We look forward to beginning technical talks as soon as possible," the spokesperson added.



The development comes a day after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a 14-point MoU aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and launching a 60-day process to negotiate a final agreement on sanctions relief and Iran's nuclear programme.



The agreement is already facing early challenges.