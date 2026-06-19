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Iran warns US of 'crushing response to any breach of agreement'

Fri, 19 June 2026
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Iran's top negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that Tehran will deliver a "crushing response" if the United States or its partners act in bad faith, violate the newly agreed framework, or impose additional demands during the ongoing negotiations over a final agreement.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said Iran remained committed to implementing the conditions outlined by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei but would respond forcefully to any breach of the agreement.

"We are at your command; the task assigned to us by the Supreme Leader is to pursue the realisation of the conditions and clauses of the agreement. In the event of bad faith, breach of contract, and excessive demands by the opposing side, we have no hesitation in delivering a crushing response to the enemy," Ghalibaf said.

"They were once slapped during the war; if they wish to tread that path again, they will receive an even harder slap," he added. The warning comes as the United States and Iran begin a 60-day negotiating period aimed at converting the newly signed framework agreement into a comprehensive deal covering sanctions, nuclear restrictions, missile capabilities and regional security issues.

Earlier, in his address, Mojtaba Khamenei also cautioned that future face-to-face negotiations should not be interpreted as acceptance of the American position and said that Iran will not submit if Washington DC places excessive demands.

"However, it is self-evident that the in-person negotiations that will take place in the future will not mean acceptance of the enemy's position," he said.-- ANI

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