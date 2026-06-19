Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

India's forex reserves decline $9.98 bn to $671.62 bn: RBI

Fri, 19 June 2026
Share:
20:22
image
India's forex reserves dropped $9.985 billion to $671.625 billion during the week ended June 12 due to sharp drop in gold reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped $711 million to $681.610 billion.

For the week ended June 12, foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- increased $846 million to $544.290 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

However, the value of gold reserves decreased $10.754 billion to $103.821 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down $66 million to $18.699 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF were down $11 million to $4.815 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Netflix announces 'India's Got Latent' Season 2
LIVE! Netflix announces 'India's Got Latent' Season 2

Rebels sulking over central job given Rs 25 cr more: Raut
Rebels sulking over central job given Rs 25 cr more: Raut

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut has alleged a Rs 25 crore settlement for dissident MPs who will not secure a Union ministerial berth, claiming internal clashes among rebels. He also criticised the Maharashtra government for providing...

Jio Platforms files for $4 bn IPO, set to be India's largest
Jio Platforms files for $4 bn IPO, set to be India's largest

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries, has filed draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) aiming to raise approximately USD 4 billion (about Rs 37,700 crore), which is expected to be India's largest...

India's Forex Reserves Decline by $9.98 Billion
India's Forex Reserves Decline by $9.98 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves saw a substantial decline of USD 9.985 billion, reaching USD 671.625 billion for the week ended June 12, primarily driven by a sharp decrease in gold reserves, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Reliance Succession 'Almost Complete' as Ambani Kids Lead Key Verticals
Reliance Succession 'Almost Complete' as Ambani Kids Lead Key Verticals

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani announced that the transfer of day-to-day management responsibilities at Reliance Industries to his children, Akash, Isha, and Anant, is "almost complete," marking the final stages of a significant succession...