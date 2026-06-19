I'm asking PMO, why should Indian crew die, asks wife

10:25

The wife of Patnala Suresh says he was the only earning member

Wife of deceased Chief Marine Engineer Patnala Suresh, Bhargavi says, "Three seafarers lost their lives. Why should the Indian crew die? So far, no one has responded properly. I am directly asking the PMO office. What support will be provided for families? I also raise this question to the US government... My husband was the only earner in our family. How should I raise my children..."



Visakhapatnam North MLA, Vishnu Kumar Raju says, "On the evening of 9 June there was a drone attack. From 10 June onwards, it was declared that his body was missing. His body was officially traced and on 17 June 2026 the death certificate was issued. Today, the body was brought from Hyderabad. It is a very unfortunate incident."



Patnala Suresh and two other Indian sailors were killed on June 10 when the US struck a Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, off the coast of Oman.



There were 24 Indian crew members on board the tanker. While 21 crew members were rescued, three, including Chaurasia, went missing. Their bodies were recovered on June 11.