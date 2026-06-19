Heavy rain leaves Kolkata, adjoining areas waterlogged

13:55

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Heavy rain on Friday morning left several parts of Kolkata and adjoining districts in south Bengal waterlogged, disrupting normal life and causing traffic snarls across key thoroughfares.



Roads in central and north Kolkata, Salt Lake and Sector V were submerged after the downpour, leading to slow-moving traffic and congestion during office hours.



Officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said reports of waterlogging had been received from a number of areas, but described the situation as not severe.



"Pumping stations and other drainage measures have already been pressed into action, and civic personnel are on alert. Water is expected to recede once the rain stops," a KMC official said.



With International Day of Yoga to be observed on Sunday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to attend a programme at Red Road, the KMC has opened a control room and remains on high alert, officials said.



In some low-lying areas, water entered houses and educational institutions, inconveniencing residents, office-goers and students. -- PTI