Heading to Manali? Huge piles of garbage everywhere...

09:59

Known for its picturesque mountains and natural beauty, Manali is experiencing an increasing waste management crisis during the busiest travel season.



Trash is piling up at several tourist locations throughout the town, raising concerns about environmental damage, public health, and sanitation.



Visitors entering Manali are increasingly greeted by heaps of waste and foul smells near the town's entry point, the Volvo bus stand, the HRTC bus stand and Lady Willingdon Hospital. Locals and tourists have expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of one of Himachal Pradesh's most popular tourist destinations.



The condition of the famous Mall Road has also deteriorated; stains from paan and gutkha (chewing tobacco) on walls and pathways are marring its beauty. The paintings created by the Municipal Council at a cost of lakhs to raise public awareness are proving to be 'white elephants,' as there is neither an adequate arrangement of dustbins on the ground nor any visible civic sense among the people.



The situation is most alarming around Manali's sacred sites, where littering is rampant. Empty beer and liquor bottles lie scattered near these holy religious places. Furthermore, major tourist attractions like Rohtang Pass and Solang Nala have turned into dumping grounds for plastic waste. Despite a complete ban on single-use plastic in Himachal Pradesh, its use continues unchecked, and the ban is openly flouted.



Tourist negligence has reached a point where precious, age-old forest resources are being damaged. Hollows in tree trunks are being treated as dustbins and stuffed with trash, posing a serious threat to Himachal's fertile soil and the environment.



Due to this uncontrolled waste management, many of Manali's drains and streams--both large and small--are completely clogged. Local experts believe this negligence could prove disastrous for Manali during the upcoming monsoon season. Plastic and solid waste accumulated in the drains will obstruct the natural flow of water, creating a high risk of severe blockages, waterlogging, and flash floods in the town. -- ANI