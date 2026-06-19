Drunk woman assaults police officer during vehicle checking in Mumbai

23:56

A 22-year-old woman, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, assaulted a police officer during a routine vehicle checking in Bandra (West) in the early hours of Friday.



The incident took place in K C Road area, said an official of Bandra police station.



When the police intercepted the woman's car and asked her to undergo a breathalyzer test, she initially refused and began arguing, he said.



A breathalyzer test confirmed the presence of alcohol in her system. A male driver, who was an acquaintance of the woman, was also tested at the same spot and found to be intoxicated.



The two began abusing the police personnel and the woman allegedly shoved a police officer and proceeded to kick and punch him.



When other officers attempted to intervene, she reportedly scratched him with her nails, causing injuries. -- PTI